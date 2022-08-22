DESTIN, FL—Explaining that the keepsake was provided entirely with his compliments, generous Airbnb host Miles Kuzman told departing guests Ryan Taylor and Sadie Firks that he would provide them with a copy of the footage from his hidden cameras to commemorate their visit, sources reported Monday. “As a fun little perk, I give all my guests a video to remind them of their time eating dinner, watching television, and showering during their stay,” said Kuzman, remarking that the downloadable souvenir included a tasteful night-vision montage of the couple tenderly making love, set to the Beatles’ “In My Life.” “The footage also captures some intimate moments on the toilet that you can look back on when you want to remember your time here. The cameras I have hidden in the kitchen also picked up some great shots of the two of you fighting over money that I think you’ll like.” Kuzman added that contrary to what the guests said in the video while they were cleaning up the wine glasses they broke, he did notice and would be charging them.