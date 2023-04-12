Conservatives Explain Why They Support Genital Inspections For Child Athletes

Several states recently passed laws legalizing genital inspections for trans children who wish to play sports in school. The Onion asked conservatives why they support state-sanctioned genital inspections for minors, and this is what they said.
Dennis Sayers, Plumber
“Do you want the stuff about integrity in athletics or my darkest, most monstrous urges?”
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)
“It’s great training for the sexual violations they’ll have to endure at the college level.”
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO)
“I can’t be the only one who watches high school athletics and wonders what their dongs look like.”
Linda Butler, Clerk
“State-sanctioned groping by gym teachers is a small price for fairness in high school lacrosse.”
Alec Stinson, Chef
“Fewer kids will want to play sports, which is my son’s only hope of making the basketball team.”
Phillip Dean, Chemical Engineer
“The boy’s soccer net is a holy place, and I don’t want it desecrated by a ball that was secretly kicked by a filthy girl.”
Garret Wilkins, Football Coach
“It’s not about gender, it’s about the difference in speed due to wind drag from a labia versus a penis.”
Bryson Hurst, Little League Coach
“Getting your genitals checked before a game was an honor before the woke mob decided to politicize it.”
Mike Gonowitz, Biology Teacher
“This is the closest our school gets to allowing sex education.”
Carly Pallilo, Attorney
“The kids will be traumatized sooner or later in this country, might as well make sure this 6th-grade basketball game is fair.”
Vance Suarez, Bartender
“If you can’t endure an invasive genital exam, you’re not good enough to win at state.”
Yolanda Fritz, Social Worker
“If another child beats my daughter at soccer without being accused of having a penis and subsequently inspected in the nude by a strange adult, my daughter will feel humiliated.”
Zach Flannery, Children’s Genital Inspector
“While the circumstances aren’t ideal, increased inspections will lead to a lot of important contracts that the community should be proud of.”
Dale Eberholdt, Softball Coach
“Competitively, if your vagina is big, you have a different set of powers than those with more of an average-size vagina.”
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA)
“This is being blown out of proportion. These inspections would be performed by doctors, and doctors are allowed to molest children.”
Brad Stevenson, Pharmaceutical Representative
“I’m going to look at their genitals myself so the pedophiles can’t get to ’em.”
Lori Peck, Therapist
“As a licensed psychotherapist, this kind of stuff is money in the bank for me.”