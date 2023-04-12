Conservatives Explain Why They Support Genital Inspections For Child Athletes

Opinion

Conservatives Explain Why They Support Genital Inspections For Child Athletes

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support Genital Inspections For Child Athletes

Several states recently passed laws legalizing genital inspections for trans children who wish to play sports in school. The Onion asked conservatives why they support state-sanctioned genital inspections for minors, and this is what they said.

Dennis Sayers, Plumber

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support Genital Inspections For Child Athletes

“Do you want the stuff about integrity in athletics or my darkest, most monstrous urges?”​

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support Genital Inspections For Child Athletes

“It’s great training for the sexual violations they’ll have to endure at the college level.”

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO)

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support Genital Inspections For Child Athletes

“I can’t be the only one who watches high school athletics and wonders what their dongs look like.”

Linda Butler, Clerk

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support Genital Inspections For Child Athletes

“State-sanctioned groping by gym teachers is a small price for fairness in high school lacrosse.”

Alec Stinson, Chef

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support Genital Inspections For Child Athletes

“Fewer kids will want to play sports, which is my son’s only hope of making the basketball team.”

Phillip Dean, Chemical Engineer

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support Genital Inspections For Child Athletes

“The boy’s soccer net is a holy place, and I don’t want it desecrated by a ball that was secretly kicked by a filthy girl.”

Garret Wilkins, Football Coach

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support Genital Inspections For Child Athletes

“It’s not about gender, it’s about the difference in speed due to wind drag from a labia versus a penis.”

Bryson Hurst, Little League Coach

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support Genital Inspections For Child Athletes

“Getting your genitals checked before a game was an honor before the woke mob decided to politicize it.”

Mike Gonowitz, Biology Teacher

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support Genital Inspections For Child Athletes

“This is the closest our school gets to allowing sex education.”

Carly Pallilo, Attorney

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support Genital Inspections For Child Athletes

“The kids will be traumatized sooner or later in this country, might as well make sure this 6th-grade basketball game is fair.”

Vance Suarez, Bartender

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support Genital Inspections For Child Athletes

“If you can’t endure an invasive genital exam, you’re not good enough to win at state.”

Yolanda Fritz, Social Worker

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support Genital Inspections For Child Athletes

“If another child beats my daughter at soccer without being accused of having a penis and subsequently inspected in the nude by a strange adult, my daughter will feel humiliated.”

Zach Flannery, Children’s Genital Inspector

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support Genital Inspections For Child Athletes

“While the circumstances aren’t ideal, increased inspections will lead to a lot of important contracts that the community should be proud of.”

Dale Eberholdt, Softball Coach

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support Genital Inspections For Child Athletes

“Competitively, if your vagina is big, you have a different set of powers than those with more of an average-size vagina.”

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA)

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support Genital Inspections For Child Athletes

“This is being blown out of proportion. These inspections would be performed by doctors, and doctors are allowed to molest children.”

Brad Stevenson, Pharmaceutical Representative

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support Genital Inspections For Child Athletes

“I’m going to look at their genitals myself so the pedophiles can’t get to em.”

Lori Peck, Therapist

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support Genital Inspections For Child Athletes

“As a licensed psychotherapist, this kind of stuff is money in the bank for me.”

