George Clooney Launching High School Film Program

George Clooney, along with other Hollywood A-listers, is launching a new Los Angeles magnet school to train teenagers from marginalized communities in cinematography and other technical film jobs as part of an effort to diversify the industry. What do you think?

“Someday, they might even get the chance to film George Clooney half-ass his way through a p olitical thriller.” Raul Camus • Stamp Designer

“While technical film jobs aren’t the most glamorous, they are some of the least lucrative.” Joyce Bedard • Unemployed