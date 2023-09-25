George R.R. Martin Among 17 Authors Suing Over ChatGPT

John Grisham and George R.R. Martin are among 17 authors suing OpenAI for “systematic theft on a mass scale,” the latest in a wave of legal action by writers concerned that artificial intelligence programs are using their copyrighted works without permission. What do you think?

“It’s scary to think that AI could one day be capable of not finishing a beloved fantasy series.” Sandra Gittelson, Suitor Critic

“I wondered why that injunction contained so many vivid descriptions of withered, mangled penises.” Mac Krichevsky, Cablelayer

