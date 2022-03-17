SANTA FE, NM —Insisting that he simply wanted a clear timeline for when the freelancer might finish work on the next installment in A Song Of Ice And Fire, George R.R. Martin reportedly sent an email to his ghostwriter Jeffrey Goldman Thursday to press him on what was taking so long with The Winds Of Winter. “Hey Jeff, just checking in on how the latest chapters are looking and whether you see a clear end date here,” said the acclaimed author in the latest of several follow-up emails to the contracted writer about his work penning the hotly anticipated fantasy novel. “Not trying to rush you here. Fans are excited! And they loved A Dance With Dragons. Just a reminder, though, that we’d agreed on a mid-2022 publication date. Let me know if there’s anything I can do on my end to expedite things.” At press time, Martin had sent another message to the ghostwriter calling such delays “disappointing” and rem inding him that the $2,500 fee agreed to in his contract could be lowered .

