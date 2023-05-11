GOP Rep. George Santos (NY) was arrested on federal charges including stealing public funds, wire fraud, money laundering, and lying to Congress, marking a significant escalation in the many legal and ethical probes Santos has faced since taking office. What do you think?

“Luckily, he’s likable enough to get out of anything.” David Dunfield, Event Hostess

“It’s a shame how the government keeps picking on drag queens.” Katheryn Segieda, Grant Writer

