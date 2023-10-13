America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

George Santos Charged With Stealing Donor Identities, Using Their Credit Cards

According to a new indictment, embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) stole the identities of campaign donors and used their credit cards to ring up tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges. What do you think?

“Stealing from wealthy Republican donors is actually pretty progressive of him.”

Jake Hobbs • Code Developer

“I always assume every politician I donate to owns me from then on.”

Dennis Flusche • Unemployed

“What was he supposed to do, earn the money?”

Rosemary Castelli • Service Advisor