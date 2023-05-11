WASHINGTON—Reeling in the wake of his indictment on 13 federal charges, including wire fraud and money laundering, Rep. George Santos (R-NY) revealed Thursday that he would fund his legal defense by selling official Ray-Bans for 90% off. “These are the real deal and going for much, much cheaper than market price,” the embattled representative said in a fundraising email to his constituents, which included a 500-character-long hyperlink ending in a .tz domain name. “One day only, tell you friends [sic]. I had a buddy and apparently they just fall off his truck. There’s nothing wrong with them. See, the picutres [sic]. These are the real deal w/ frames and lenses. Color your choice. Just input your info and social. They ship in twenty weeks.” The email went on to say that if supporters acted quickly in helping Santos defeat the charges, he could throw in a “Guci [sic] bag” at a massive discount.