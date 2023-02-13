America's Finest News Source.
George Santos Signs With IMG Models

NEW YORK—Welcoming the 34-year-old freshman lawmaker into the fold, international modeling agency IMG Models confirmed Monday that it had signed Rep. George Santos (R-NY). “He’s fresh, he’s fun, and he exudes a rare kind of playful exuberance that’s hard not to admire,” said Ivan Bart, president of IMG Models, who confirmed that the Long Island legislator was the newest addition to the agency’s prestigious roster of clients that included Hailey Bieber, Lily Aldridge, Gigi Hadid, poet Amanda Gorman, and second daughter Ella Emhoff. “We love George, and we love what he stands for. It’s easy to see why he has captured the hearts of not just Americans, but young people around the world. He’s youthful, he’s bright, and we believe he is the future. Simply put, he is the moment. We’re pleased to have you aboard, George.” At press time, Gigi Hadid had posted a tweet congratulating Santos on joining the IMG family.

