George Santos To Recuse Self From House Committees

Embattled New York Rep. George Santos (R) informed GOP colleagues in a closed-door meeting that he will recuse himself from serving on House committees amid ongoing scrutiny about his background and questions about his future in Congress. What do you think?

“If you’re going to lie your way to the top, at least do something when you get there.” Brent Hubbard, Spice Expert

“I find his integrity refreshing.” Jay Natarajan, Substitute Guard