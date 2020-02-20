George Zimmerman Sues Buttigieg, Warren

George Zimmerman, whose acquittal for shooting and killing Trayvon Martin sparked national debate, is suing Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren for defamation, claiming their tributes to Martin were attempts to “garner votes in the black community.” What do you think?

“Hmm, it’s not like George Zimmerman to just attack someone for no reason.” Lori Mcbride • Construction Blogger

“Nothing is more damaging to a man’s reputation than suggesting he shouldn’t have killed a teenager.” Emmett Huff • Systems Analyst

Advertisement