American Voices

George Zimmerman Sues Buttigieg, Warren

OpinionVol 56 Issue 07

George Zimmerman, whose acquittal for shooting and killing Trayvon Martin sparked national debate, is suing Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren for defamation, claiming their tributes to Martin were attempts to “garner votes in the black community.” What do you think?

“Hmm, it’s not like George Zimmerman to just attack someone for no reason.”

Lori Mcbride • Construction Blogger

“Nothing is more damaging to a man’s reputation than suggesting he shouldn’t have killed a teenager.”

Emmett Huff • Systems Analyst

“Better this than outside attempting to patrol his neighborhood.”

Wesley Dixon • Cord Detangler

