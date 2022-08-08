Georgia has announced that residents can now claim an unborn child as a dependent on state taxes, saying any residents filing their 2022 tax returns who had fetuses with detectable heartbeats at six weeks of pregnancy can claim an exemption of $3,000. What do you think?

“Looks like I’ll be all set with childcare costs for the first 10 hours of my kid’s life.” Doreen Lovaglio, Etiquette Coach

“This puts Georgians with ectopic pregnancies in the difficult position of choosing between not dying or getting $3,000.” Bryce Goldman, Freelance Innovator