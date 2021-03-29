Georgia Bans Handing Out Food, Water To Voting Lines

Georgia’s new election law contains several controversial provisions, including one that specifically makes it illegal to hand out food and water to people waiting in long lines to vote. What do you think?
“Everyone knows that if you vote too soon after eating, you’ll get a cramp.”
Craig Stone • Buffet Chef
“Surely our butlers will still be allowed to wait on us.”
Ingrid Hawkins • Unemployed
“Eating would only slow down the disenfranchisement process.”
Connor Dunn • Mall Cartographer