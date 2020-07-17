America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Georgia Governor Bans Local Governments From Mandating Masks

Vol 56 Issue 28Opinion

Georgia governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order Wednesday banning cities from enforcing their own face mask laws as the state reported 3,871 new coronavirus cases, its second-highest daily total this year. What do you think?

“I think he’s taking this rivalry with Florida a little too seriously”

Brad Bridges • Lampshade Maker

“It’s nice to finally hear about a governor taking some direct action.”

Karyn SingletonUnemployed

“People need to remember that it’s a pretty thankless job to be a governor who is constantly fucking up.”

Troy St. ClaireYurt Supplier

