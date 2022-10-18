Georgia launched a new text alert system for voting poll managers to notify officials of threats at the polls, the new incident-reporting tool created in response to threats made against state poll workers during and after the 2020 election. What do you think?
“This sounds like a good idea until you learn message and data rates may apply.”
Clay Griffin, Fish Fileter
Watch
“Let me help them get a jump on things: white, male, heavyset.”
Corina Small, Genetic Counselor
“I’ll be doing mail-in threats this year.”
Len Sexton, Unemployed