Germany Cancels Oktoberfest Due To Coronavirus Fears

German officials announced that Oktoberfest, the annual two-week celebration that brings over 6 million revelers to Munich each fall, has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus spreading through the festival’s densely packed beer tents. What do you think?

“Obviously, the first concern of O ktoberfest has always been its attendees’ health.” Cindy Fontaine • Unemployed

“It’s depressing how many events I never would have gone to anyway are getting canceled.” Jack Crespo • Truck Electrician

“Oh great, now I’ll have nothing to do on vacation except soak up Germany’s art, culture, and history.” Matt Lumpkin • Plant Coroner