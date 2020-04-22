America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Germany Cancels Oktoberfest Due To Coronavirus Fears

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 16
Vol 56 Issue 16coronavirusOpinion

German officials announced that Oktoberfest, the annual two-week celebration that brings over 6 million revelers to Munich each fall, has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus spreading through the festival’s densely packed beer tents. What do you think?

“Obviously, the first concern of Oktoberfest has always been its attendees’ health.”

Cindy Fontaine • Unemployed

Advertisement

“It’s depressing how many events I never would have gone to anyway are getting canceled.”

Jack Crespo • Truck Electrician

“Oh great, now I’ll have nothing to do on vacation except soak up Germany’s art, culture, and history.”

Matt Lumpkin • Plant Coroner

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Rob Gronkowski’s Wife Gets Out Photo Album To Prove To Him He's Met Tom Brady

The History Of ‘The Madden Curse’: The Mysterious Trend Of Cover Art Athletes Who Slowly Transform Into John Madden

How To Fix America’s Protective Equipment Shortage

Novak Djokovic Clarifies Anti-Vaccine Comments By Insisting He’s Always Supported Having Sponsors