We may earn a commission from links on this page.

German authorities arrested 25 suspected members of Reichsbürger, an extremist organization influenced by QAnon conspiracy theories that espouses a doctrine similar to that of far-right groups in the U.S, in an alleged plot to overthrow the government. What do you think?

“It’s okay. No one overthrows their government on their first try.” Dom Parsons, Systems Analyst

“German efficiency is a double-edged sword.” Abigail Doyle, Wharf Laborer