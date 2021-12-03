Germany has announced a lockdown for the 26% of its population not vaccinated against Covid-19, banning them from all non-essential businesses in order to curb the country’s recent surge in coronavirus. What do you think?

“Glad Germany finally g ot the hang of strong centralized government.” Dawn Corsentino, Assistant Influencer

“Geographically speaking, this is exactly like Nazi Germany.” Yakub Mckenna, Poison Flavorist