Germany has announced a lockdown for the 26% of its population not vaccinated against Covid-19, banning them from all non-essential businesses in order to curb the country’s recent surge in coronavirus. What do you think?
“Glad Germany finally got the hang of strong centralized government.”
Dawn Corsentino, Assistant Influencer
Advertisement
“Geographically speaking, this is exactly like Nazi Germany.”
Yakub Mckenna, Poison Flavorist
“What’s the point of having free healthcare if you’re going to stop the spread of disease?”
Gavin Kudurru, Unemployed