Every once in a while, the universe dangles a little treat for gamers that we can’t help but share with our devoted readers. Sometimes it’s a can’t-miss gaming deal, sometimes it’s the reunion of an iconic developer with a beloved video game property. But today, we’ve got something that trumps them all! Get excited L.A. Noire fans, because this man, Peter Fryburg, is lying about not murdering your cousin!

For fans of Rockstar’s 2011 classic, the chance to watch the 33-year-old fast food worker squirm under pressure is a treat that’s sure to get their nostalgia knobs set to 11 . What’s even cooler, though, is he’s reacting realistically to every accusation hurled his way—gritting his teeth, scowling, and even crying to avoid having to respond—in a way that evokes nothing less than the advanced facial animation system used to great effect in L.A. Noire’s interrogation sequences.

Just look at him! He’s clearly guilty as sin and hiding evidence that could help you find where your cousin’s body is buried, much like the killers in the game’s Quarter Moon Murders or White Shoe Slaying missions. It’s especially great that getting him to break down and admit his guilt could finally provide closure to the complete nightmare that your cousin’s family have been living through ever since they got word of his death!



Sure, he claims he just happened to be in the location where your cousin was gunned down in cold blood. But the bastard’s story is as full of holes as any of the criminals you question in the game’s numerous Assigned Case main missions and Street Crimes side-missions.

Once he’s told his story, you can doubt him, believe him. or accuse him. But be careful, because this guy is as slippery at Don Juan Francisco Valdez in L.A. Noire’s infamous Consul’s Car section. Wow, it’s just like you’re Detective Cole Phelps interrogating a member of the Los Angeles criminal underworld in 1947, huh? Woo-hoo!

Obviously, this is a real pleasure for anyone who loved playing this authentic slice of neo-noir at the beginning of last decade. But the real winner here is the gaming public who might get a chance at a L.A. Noire sequel once Rockstar gets word of this awesome throwback to one of their most under appreciated gems.

