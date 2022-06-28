NEW YORK—Sentenced to 20 years in prison, Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly received a lighter penalty Tuesday for her years of dedicated work with children. “Ms. Maxwell had very deep, personal ties with local children and shepherded them through a confusing system with a commitment few other mentors would,” said Judge Alison J. Nathan, who handed the former Jeffrey Epstein associate a sentence a decade shorter than what the federal prosecutors had recommended in order to encourage others to get similarly involved with children in their own communities. “The lengths she went to for these vulnerable kids is truly inspiring. Without Ms. Maxwell, these children would have never had the chance to see the world or build valuable networking connections with some of the world’s most powerful figures. She even helped some of these children meet their husbands.” At press time, the Federal Bureau of Prisons assigned Maxwell to a juvenile detention center where she could continue her important work.

