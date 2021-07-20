Giannis Criticized For Poor Footwork While Hoisting Finals MVP Trophy

MILWAUKEE—Slamming his lack of technique and discipline as he celebrated the victory, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was widely criticized online Tuesday night for his poor footwork while hoisting the Finals MVP trophy. “He’s clearly just relying on his size to lift up the trophy that high, no skill at all,” said Twitter user @Celtics_Ronnie78, who joined a chorus of fans attacking Antetokounmpo over the perceived lack of work he has put in to develop different award-raising techniques. “He’s entirely reliant on Middleton and Holiday to hand him his trophies. Look at how slanted it was when he pumped it in the air over his head, you never saw Duncan lift one like that. If he cared about winning at all, he would bring in a trophy-lifting coach over the summer and really work on his moves.” At press time, thousands of commenters were mocking Giannis for the amateurish way he sprayed champaign over his cheering teammates.

