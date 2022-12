We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Berlin’s AquaDom, the largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium in the world, burst last week, sending a wave of 264,000 gallons of water, glass, and tropical fish pouring into the center of the German capital. What do you think?



“So the fish are in control now, I assume?” James Gustafson • Chief of Complaints

“Yet another mass-casualty event at the hands of the Germans.” Leilah Adkins • Curfew Designator