According to researchers, a large, invasive species of spider native to Japan called Joros are expected to “colonize” the entire East Coast this spring, partly due to the arachnid’s ability to survive colder temperatures and travel up to 100 miles through the wind by forming parachutes out of their webs. What do you think?

“Another bunch of elitists too good for Middle America.” Hank Doleac, Systems Analyst

“Nature should stay on the ground where it belongs.” Valerie Kirwin, Sweater Depiller