Giant Sahara Desert Dust Plume Headed For U.S.

An unusually dense plume of dust from the Sahara in Northern Africa has traveled across the Atlantic and is blanketing the Caribbean, darkening skies and lowering air quality as it makes its way toward the United States. What do you think?

“Oh, is it massive dust plume season already?” Silas Bergholz • Corn Shucker

“Nice try, but you’re not gonna trick me into wearing a mask.” Kay Richburg • Scooter Messenger