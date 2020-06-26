America's Finest News Source.
Giant Sahara Desert Dust Plume Headed For U.S.

Opinion

An unusually dense plume of dust from the Sahara in Northern Africa has traveled across the Atlantic and is blanketing the Caribbean, darkening skies and lowering air quality as it makes its way toward the United States. What do you think?

“Oh, is it massive dust plume season already?”

Silas BergholzCorn Shucker

“Nice try, but you’re not gonna trick me into wearing a mask.”

Kay RichburgScooter Messenger

“As far as liberal hoaxes go, this one is pretty badass.”

Travis Lambert • Playground Cartographer

