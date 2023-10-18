America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Girl Scout Cookie Prices Increasing

Several Girl Scout troops announced that the price of cookies will be going up next season in order to combat rising production and material costs. What do you think?

“I would’ve just laid off some Girl Scouts to cut costs.”

April Newman, Forensic Archaeologist

“The minimum wage has to increase to match the rising cost of Girl Scout cookies.”

Chris Mathias, Grain Sifter

“I had a feeling the new ‘Price Gouging’ badge would lead to this.”

Vlad Kemmerling, Systems Analyst