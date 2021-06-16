Girl Scouts Have Millions Of Unsold Cookies

The Girl Scouts have reported that 15 million boxes of cookies have gone unsold this year, a surplus caused by the absence of in-person sales due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a drop in membership. What do you think?
“I’m going to get high and do the best I can.”
Skip Hayman • Assistant Astronaut
Advertisement
“There must be other ways we can still exploit this child labor force.”
Conrad DiGiorgi • Sergeant-At-Arms
“Sure, blame Covid and not those shortbread cookies nobody likes.”
Dana Madamba • Bargain Bin Prospector