Girl Scouts Have Millions Of Unsold Cookies

The Girl Scouts have reported that 15 million boxes of cookies have gone unsold this year, a surplus caused by the absence of in-person sales due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a drop in membership. What do you think?

“I’m going to get high a nd do the best I can.” Skip Hayman • Assistant Astronaut

“There must be other ways we can still exploit this child labor force.” Conrad DiGiorgi • Sergeant-At-Arms