Girl Scouts Partner With Grubhub For Cookie Delivery

The Girl Scouts announced that due to the pandemic consumers can now purchase cookies online and have their items delivered via Grubhub, with proceeds going to local troops based on the purchaser’s area code. What do you think?

“The one thing that’s been missing from buying Girl Scout cookies is a hefty delivery fee.” Drew Diaz, Lizard Farmer

“This is great news for people who hate seeing a thankful smile on a child’s face.” Viole t Millen, Fountain Pen Advocate