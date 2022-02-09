While banning critical race theory is certainly a dangerous new precedent, the truth is, schools have always censored the history of race in America. Here are several glaring examples of how U.S. history classes are whitewashed.
Textbooks Have A “Tucker’s Book Club” Sticker On The Front
Textbooks Have A “Tucker’s Book Club” Sticker On The Front
A bronze sticker signifying your textbook was a Tucker Carlson pick is a dead giveaway that you didn’t get the whole picture of American history.
Robert E. Lee Set World Dead-Lift Record That Stands To This Day
Robert E. Lee Set World Dead-Lift Record That Stands To This Day
Declaring that the Southern general dead-lifted a whopping 1,161 pounds is one of the many ways some school districts romanticize the Confederacy.
It Is Widely Taught That Slavery Occurred Between 8:45 a.m. And 1:30 p.m. On Aug. 19, 1742, And Then Martin Luther King Jr. Showed Up And Said, “Hey, Don’t Do That.”
It Is Widely Taught That Slavery Occurred Between 8:45 a.m. And 1:30 p.m. On Aug. 19, 1742, And Then Martin Luther King Jr. Showed Up And Said, “Hey, Don’t Do That.”
And that was that.
Fails To Recognize The Existence Of Barack Obama
Fails To Recognize The Existence Of Barack Obama
Most textbooks in American schools don’t even mention our first Black president. Oh, this was published in 2001? Well, all right then, but that seems like its own problem.
Minimizing Inspectah Deck’s Contributions To Wu-Tang Clan
Minimizing Inspectah Deck’s Contributions To Wu-Tang Clan
While not as high profile as Method Man or Ghostface Killa, Deck contributed a lyrical dexterity that is a crucial part of Wu-Tang’s biggest hits and their overall ethos.
Pages 105–117 Missing From Chapter On Civil War
Pages 105–117 Missing From Chapter On Civil War
Taxation without representation…yeah, sure.
Tulsa Race Massacre Only Referred To As “That Episode Of Watchmen”
Tulsa Race Massacre Only Referred To As “That Episode Of Watchmen”
If schools really expect to teach an open and honest history of race in America, it’s unrealistic to assume every student has an HBO subscription.
Pocahontas And John Smith Falling In Love
Pocahontas And John Smith Falling In Love
Although the Disney movie makes it seem as if they were a dream couple, in reality, Pocahontas only saw John Smith as a friend, and it would’ve been totally weird if they’d hooked up.
Slaves Received College Credit
Slaves Received College Credit
Revisionist curricula sugarcoat slavery by suggesting bondage counted toward a bachelor’s degree.
Founding Fathers Depicted As Rappers
Founding Fathers Depicted As Rappers
The historical consensus is that only John Jay, the first chief justice, had bars.
FDR Vacationed In Japanese Internment Camps
FDR Vacationed In Japanese Internment Camps
How bad could they be if the president and first lady spent several weeks each year getting some much-needed R&R in the barracks?
Teaching That The American Civil War Was Between Canada And Cuba
Teaching That The American Civil War Was Between Canada And Cuba
While this modified lesson plan sneakily leaves out slavery, it also leaves out anything American.
Schools Placing History Teachers Behind Paywalls
Schools Placing History Teachers Behind Paywalls
Despite conservatives’ hatred of paywalls, they’ll make an exception when it comes to charging $9 a month for history class.
Zero Theories About JFK Being Assassinated By Black Americans
Zero Theories About JFK Being Assassinated By Black Americans
Why is it always a white second shooter or a white CIA agent?
Omitting John Appleseed’s Cross-Country Killing Spree
Omitting John Appleseed’s Cross-Country Killing Spree
In addition to planting apple trees throughout new territories, Appleseed also brutally decapitated more than 50 Freemasons during his travels.
Second Continental Congress
Second Continental Congress
Most history books focus on the signing of the Declaration of Independence but neglect to mention the dog fights that were the main point of its convening.
Wright Brothers Were Actually Training To Participate In 9/11 Attacks
Wright Brothers Were Actually Training To Participate In 9/11 Attacks
The dark purpose of Orville and Wilbur Wright’s historic flight at Kitty Hawk is conveniently omitted.
There Aren’t Actually 50 States
There Aren’t Actually 50 States
Sure, 50 sounds like a nice, round number, but have you ever actually counted the states on a map? Go try it right now and see how they’ve lied to you.
All slides
- Glaring Examples Of How U.S. History Classes Are Whitewashed
- Textbooks Have A “Tucker’s Book Club” Sticker On The Front
- Robert E. Lee Set World Dead-Lift Record That Stands To This Day
- It Is Widely Taught That Slavery Occurred Between 8:45 a.m. And 1:30 p.m. On Aug. 19, 1742, And Then Martin Luther King Jr. Showed Up And Said, “Hey, Don’t Do That.”
- Fails To Recognize The Existence Of Barack Obama
- Minimizing Inspectah Deck’s Contributions To Wu-Tang Clan
- Pages 105–117 Missing From Chapter On Civil War
- Tulsa Race Massacre Only Referred To As “That Episode Of Watchmen”
- Pocahontas And John Smith Falling In Love
- Slaves Received College Credit
- Founding Fathers Depicted As Rappers
- FDR Vacationed In Japanese Internment Camps
- Teaching That The American Civil War Was Between Canada And Cuba
- Schools Placing History Teachers Behind Paywalls
- Zero Theories About JFK Being Assassinated By Black Americans
- Omitting John Appleseed’s Cross-Country Killing Spree
- Second Continental Congress
- Wright Brothers Were Actually Training To Participate In 9/11 Attacks
- There Aren’t Actually 50 States