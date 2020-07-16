America's Finest News Source.
Glass Vial Shortage Could Delay Coronavirus Vaccine

As pharmaceutical companies rush to develop a vaccine for Covid-19, scientists and policymakers are concerned global demand for glass vials combined with borosilicate shortages could create bottlenecks in distributing the lifesaving drugs. What do you think?

“Ugh, first the vaccine doesn’t even actually exist, and now this.”

Ramona RuttanFungi Behaviorist

“We wouldn’t even be in this mess if people would stop panic-buying borosilicate.”

Darrell BeckTongue Surgeon

“What, the vaccine is too good for cans?”

Eli Lapierre • Hammer Technician

