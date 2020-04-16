America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Global Economy Expected To Shrink 3% Due To Pandemic

The International Monetary Fund predicted the world economy will shrink roughly 3% in 2020 as governments and businesses struggle to recover from the coronavirus, setting off the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression. What do you think?

“The IMF better hope it doesn’t end up shrinking by 4% instead, or they’re going to look like a bunch of idiots.”

Nate Adelman • Whittler

“Perhaps this is the wake-up call we need to really start appreciating money.”

Adam Incalcaterra • Courtroom Designer

“We’ll never be happy until we learn to love our economy at any size.”

Regina Williams • Ink Splatter Analyst

