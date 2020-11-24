GM To Recall 7 Million Vehicles

GM will comply with a National Highway Traffic Safety Commission order to replace faulty airbag inflators in 7 million trucks and SUVs worldwide, a recall which the company estimates will cost $1.2 billion dollars. What do you think?
“Eh, I hardly ever use my airbags.”
Tim Casper • Systems Analyst
“I don’t think GM should have to bear all the responsibility for the vehicles it manufactures and sells.”
Hannah Cucuzza • Pigeon Trapper
“I picked the worst time to buy 3 million Yukon XLs.”
Denny Vallor • Coal Shoveler