GM To Recall 7 Million Vehicles

GM will comply with a National Highway Traffic Safety Commission order to replace faulty airbag inflators in 7 million trucks and SUVs worldwide, a recall which the company estimates will cost $1.2 billion dollars. What do you think?

“Eh, I h ardly ever use my airbags.” Tim Casper • Systems Analyst

“I don’t think GM should have to bear all the responsibility for the vehicles it manufactures and sells.” Hannah Cucuzza • Pigeon Trapper