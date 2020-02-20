America's Finest News Source.
The Topical

God In Critical Condition

SEE MORE: Onion Public Radio
Onion Public RadioPodcasts

The Lord God, Maker of Heaven and Earth, was rushed into emergency surgery after accidentally shooting Himself while cleaning His gun. Hear what doctors have to say about His chances of recovery.

The Topical is presented by Cash App, the #1 finance app in the app store. Download Cash App in the App Store or Google Play Store and use the promo code TOPICAL today! Not only will you get $10 but Cash App will send $10 to Earthjustice, a non-profit dedicated to litigating environmental issues.

You can find The Topical on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Bloomberg Housekeepers Brace For Another Day Of Dressing Up Like DNC Candidates And Letting Boss Beat Them In Debate

Biden Begging Donors To Stop Sending Money So He Can Quit Race

Panicking Aides Finally Locate Biden At Wrong Venue Following Cirque Du Soleil Performers Onstage

Stephen Miller Spends Entire Honeymoon In Hotel Room Calling ICE On Cleaning Staff