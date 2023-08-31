‘Golden Bachelor’ Reveals Senior Women Competing To Be Dumped For 35-Year-Old After Taping

AGOURA HILLS, CA—Providing the first look at the new reality TV spin-off, the producers behind The Golden Bachelor revealed Wednesday the senior women who would be competing to be dumped for a 35-year-old after the series. “We’re so pleased to introduce to you the 22 beautiful, exuberant ladies who will be vying for a chance to be jilted for a woman half their age,” said executive producer Rob Mills, who noted that the series was thrilled to have found such an elegant, compelling, and diverse array of women to date inaugural “ golden bachelor” Gerry Turner, who would publicly be in a relationship with a personal trainer from San Diego named Haley by Christmas. “These gorgeous women range in ages from 60 to 75, but unfortunately for them, none are younger than his daughter. At their golden age, these ladies are old enough that they know what they want, and that’s to be humored for several weeks as he browses through his Instagram direct messages after realizing his newfound fame has opened up way more options than he ever thought possible.” At press time, Mills teased that one of the senior women would be cast as the first “ golden bachelorette,” who would date 22 men in their 90s.

