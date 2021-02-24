Emily in Paris producers reportedly flew Hollywood Foreign Press members to Paris for a lavish set visit that included a $1,400-per-night hotel stay, fueling skepticism around the legitimacy of the show’s award nominations. What do you think?
“So, we’re just going to overlook Eugene Levy handing out all those Schitt’s Creek stickers?”
Ella Pollard, Solution Architect
“I respect producers who aren’t afraid to admit their show can’t win on its own merits.”
Amos Singer, Check Designer
“I’m not sure if I’ll ever be able to take the Golden Globes as a serious way to waste three hours again.”
Angelo Cooke, ATM Guard