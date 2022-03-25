Lollapalooza has announced this year’s music festival lineup, which includes a performance by 60-year-old Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, who is a dance music DJ outside his day job. What do you think?
“When I bought that expensive concert ticket, I didn’t realize I was supporting a large corporation.”
Alanna Lindner, Chat Manager
“Yes! Banking is cool again.”
Gerald Casler, Go-kart Valet
“So he gets to generate record profits while millions of Americans lose their homes and life savings due to Lollapalooza ticket prices.”
Ian Sampson, Unemployed