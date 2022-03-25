Lollapalooza has announced this year’s music festival lineup, which includes a performance by 60-year-old Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, who is a dance music DJ outside his day job. What do you think?

“When I bought that expensiv e concert ticket, I didn’t realize I was supporting a large corporation.” Alanna Lindner, Chat Manager

“Yes! Banking is cool again.” Gerald Casler, Go-kart Valet