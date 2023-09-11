Goodwill Employee Discovers Human Skull In Donation Box

A Goodwill employee in Arizona called the police after finding a withered skull in a donation box, though a medical examiner confirmed the skull was “historic” and thus does not appear linked to any crime. What do you think?

“Typical. Goodwill neve r has items with their full set.” Margaret Vacheron, Paranormal Theoretician

“I’ve also instructed my family to drop off my bones at Goodwill after I pass.” Ivan Hynes, Distance Estimator

