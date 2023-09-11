Goodwill Employee Discovers Human Skull In Donation Box

A Goodwill employee in Arizona called the police after finding a withered skull in a donation box, though a medical examiner confirmed the skull was “historic” and thus does not appear linked to any crime. What do you think?
“Typical. Goodwill never has items with their full set.”
Margaret Vacheron, Paranormal Theoretician
“I’ve also instructed my family to drop off my bones at Goodwill after I pass.”
Ivan Hynes, Distance Estimator
“My Goodwill never gets any good human remains.”
Ezra Taupin, Unemployed