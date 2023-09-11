America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Goodwill Employee Discovers Human Skull In Donation Box

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A Goodwill employee in Arizona called the police after finding a withered skull in a donation box, though a medical examiner confirmed the skull was “historic” and thus does not appear linked to any crime. What do you think?

“Typical. Goodwill never has items with their full set.”

Margaret Vacheron, Paranormal Theoretician

Watch
Department Of Transportation Announces $1 Billion Investment In Horses
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
This Week’s Most Viral News: September 08, 2023
Friday 12:03PM
Economy Collapses After 10-Year-Old Boy Spends Entire U.S. GDP On Fortnite Skins
Thursday 12:21PM

“I’ve also instructed my family to drop off my bones at Goodwill after I pass.”

Ivan Hynes, Distance Estimator

Advertisement

“My Goodwill never gets any good human remains.”

Ezra Taupin, Unemployed