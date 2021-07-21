Google Maps Accused Of Suggesting Potentially Fatal Hiking Routes

A Scottish mountaineering organization has accused Google Maps of directing its users to navigate a route up Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in the British Isles that is “highly dangerous, even for experienced climbers” and “potentially fatal.” What do you think?
“Yeah, but the non-fatal route is two minutes longer.”
Jeff Demore, Holiday Engineer
“I’ll just Google mountaineering once I’m out there.”
Elisa Sabala, Spreadsheet Visualizer
“I was wondering why it showed the route from the top of the mountain to the bottom as taking less than a minute.”
Roland Kauffman, Notary