Google Maps Accused Of Suggesting Potentially Fatal Hiking Routes

A Scottish mountaineering organization has accused Google Maps of directing its users to navigate a route up Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in the British Isles that is “highly dangerous, e ven for experienced climbers” and “potentially fatal.” What do you think?

“Yeah, but the non-fatal route is two minutes longer.” Jeff Demore, Holiday Engineer

“I’ll just Google mountaineering once I’m out there.” Elisa Sabala, Spreadsheet Visualizer