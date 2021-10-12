Google Maps has launched its new app feature that directs drivers to routes it calculates to generate the lowest carbon footprint, using mainly traffic data and road inclines, with the potent ial to prevent more than one million tons of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere per year. What do you think?

“That’s totally something I would pretend to use.” Matthew Hester, Glute Masseuse

“And to think, I was this close to riding a bike.” Alicia Bostock, Dental Floss Spooler