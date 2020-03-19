Google Offers Virtual Tours Of World’s Museums And Cultural Sites

With the world locked down under threat of coronavirus, Google highlighted its collection of virtual tours featuring over 2,500 museums and cultural attractions from around the globe, including the Guggenheim in New York, the Palace of Versaille, Machu Picchu, and the Tokyo National Museum. What do you think?

“I guess I could check out Bartolomé Esteban Murillo’s Immaculate Conception of El Escorial while I’m waiting for Doom Eternal to download.” Ethan Tanner • Fern Mister

“This is lovely. I’ve always wanted to see the internet.” Adena Benoit • Makeup Removal Artist

Advertisement