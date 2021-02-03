Google Threatens To Withdraw Search Engine From Australia

Google executives say they are prepared to remove the search engine from Australia if the country enacts a law that would force large tech firms to pay media outlets for news content. What do you think?

“Yeah, I’d rather not exist than have to pay for things, too.” Page Phillips, Snow Remover

“Chilling to think Australians could lose access to the wealth of information that comes after three pages of links to Google-affiliate sites and Pinterest pages.” Randy Palumbo, Systems Analyst