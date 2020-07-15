Google Vows To Not Use Fitbit Data For Advertising

As part of their bid to finalize a $2.1 billion deal to purchase Fitbit, Google told EU regulators this week that the company will not use health data from the wearable activity trackers to help create targeted ads. What do you think?
“Hopefully, they can get the data they need from our phones, tablets, and laptops.”
Annette Cartwright, Ham Radio Personality
“But if I burn 214 calories, I might want ads aimed at people who burn 214 calories.”
Clark Hildreth, Lizard Trainer
“Jokes on them. I never figured out how to use the damn thing.”
Ryan Granot, Unemployed