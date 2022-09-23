Michigan GOP congressional candidate, John Gibbs, reportedly started a self-described “think tank” while in college, called the Society for the Critique of Feminism, that argued women’s suffrage negatively impacted the country and that women should not vote or work outside the home. What do you think?

“I think we all star ted baffling, hateful think tanks we regret in college.” James Pacheco, Unemployed

“He’s lucky women are only a fraction of the population.” Brady Thompson, Baggie Designer