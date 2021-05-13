GOP Removes Liz Cheney From Leadership Post

House Republicans voted to remove Rep. Liz Cheney as GOP conference chair over her opposition of former president Trump and not supporting his false claims about the presidential election being stolen. What do you think?
“Hopefully, this doesn’t tarnish the family’s good name.”
Yesenia Farrar, Ocean Survivalist
“I admire her shred of integrity.”
William Salter, Beverage Temperature Consultant
“I think her brand of Republicanism will take off if she can just hold on until 2005.”
Maynard Lopez, Systems Analyst