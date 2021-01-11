GOP Senators Call On Trump To Resign

Senators Lisa Murkoski of Alaska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania say President Trump should resign after his supporters stormed the Capitol last week in an attempt to overturn the election results and assassinate members of Congress. What do you think?

“It’s just two senators now, but in a few days, it could be zero.” Ted Conway, Systems Analyst

“How is Trump supposed to accomplish anything when his own party won’t even let his supporters assassinate them?” Mary Van Pelt, Raisin Rehydrator