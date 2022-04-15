The Republican National Committee voted to withdraw from the commission responsible for organizing presidential debates, taking cues from former President Trump, who has repeatedly leveled accusations of anti-Republican bias against the group. What do you think?
“Honestly, two points of view was too much to keep track of anyway.”
Lou Bradford, Insect Namer
“I’d hate to be the one to break it to Trump that this means less time on television.”
Tara White, Occupational Therapist
“Debates have always been way too oppositional.”
David Lindstrom, Database Enthusiast