Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) has signed the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship Act, which waives tuition for students attending any in-state public school or tribal college, including community colleges. What do you think?

“Hopefully a few people get to take advantage before the Supreme Court strikes it down.” Ishena Haider, Debt Disperser

“That’s fine, I have plenty of other sources of debt.” Carlos Lecaque, Train Conductor