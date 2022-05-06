TUCSON, AZ—Moved by the emotion of the moment, the audience at the University of Arizona’s graduation ceremony reportedly teared up Friday after a skeleton showed up to receive his posthumous degree. “Wow, this is a truly beautiful sight to behold,” said spectator Catherine Talbot, who told reporters she was emotionally overwhelmed by the sight of the deceased student who had returned 70 years after dropping out of the institution and 15 years after dying. “You could tell it meant a lot to him, I mean, to crawl out his grave and travel all the way across the country. It’s so heartwarming to see that big smile on his skull.” At press time, onlookers confirmed the degree holder walked back to his seat, where he embraced his skeleton family.