LOS ANGELES—Presenting the final statuette long after all the others had been handed out, the 65th Annual Grammy Awards bestowed the honor for best hidden track Thursday, just as everyone believed the ceremony was over. “There was this long stretch of silence and static for days after the live broadcast seemed to cut out, but then all of a sudden the stage lights kicked on and Pharrell was there reading the nominees for best hidden track,” said Melissa Proach, 28, an eagle-eyed viewer and self-described “hardcore Grammy fan” who suspected the awards show still had a big surprise in store when she looked at her TV screen and noticed the ceremony’s runtime was 87 hours. “My roommates kept telling me it was over, especially after Trevor Noah told everyone good night and the credits rolled, but I knew there might be something special still to come. They even had an unbilled performance by Olivia Rodrigo. She had on the same see-through dress she wore on the red carpet, but she looked really tired.” Proach added that the only person who remained in the audience for the hidden track presentation was an unshaven Ben Affleck, who appeared to jerk awake suddenly when the music started.