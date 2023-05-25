WAUKEGAN, IL—Explaining that she wasn’t so good with all the technology that was out there these days, local grandmother Beatrice Rowland asked her grandson Dan Larkin for help looking up Rule 34 images, sources confirmed Thursday. “Honey, could you help me find a nice picture of Tom and Jerry sixty-nining? I want to print it out,” said Rowland, 89, explaining that she had been told about “a thing on the computer called Reddit” that could be used to view pornographic images of well-known cartoon characters, as well as hentai and even some “yiff stuff.” “Angela at bridge club said she saw a Pokémon orgy on the internet—could you show me where that is? I wonder if they have Li’l Abner on there. He was always so strapping and handsome, but we didn’t have hardcore comics when I was your age. In my day, if you wanted to see Spider-Man hanging upside down and ejaculating onto his own mask, you’d have to draw it yourself.” At press time, Rowland was reportedly bemoaning how her osteoporosis made it difficult to masturbate to images of SpongeBob’s veiny dick.