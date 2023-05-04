Grandma Asks To Split Single Strawberry

LA GRANGE, IL—Insisting that the entire piece of fruit was far too decadent for someone like her, local grandmother Frances Hardy reportedly asked her family Thursday if anyone wanted to split a single strawberry. “Does anyone want half of this—it’s way too big,” the 87-year-old said of the 0.5-ounce berry before cutting it in two and holding it out in her shaking, bony hand. “Please, somebody help. One is too much for me. Come on, grab a plate. I’d hate to see half a perfectly good strawberry go to waste.” According to sources, Hardy spent the next 10 minutes chewing the half-strawberry, spitting it out, and coughing as she made several failed attempts to swallow it.